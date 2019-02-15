‘Land and Culture’ series to start in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library is presenting a series, “Land and Culture: A Deep Look at the History of Land Use.”

A collaborative program with the Roxbury Conservation Commission and the Roxbury Land Trust, the remaining three programs will explore different aspects of our local geology, geography, and the different ways people have used the land for food, shelter, and in the pursuit of wealth.

Future programs will be held Feb. 21, March 7, March 21 and April 6.

The series will continue Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. with a presentation by Lucianne Lavin of the Institute for American Indian Studies on the ways in which Native Americans interacted with the local landscape; March 7 with a discussion of the rise and fall of water-powered industry in Litchfield County presented by Peter Vermilyea; March 21 with Kyle Turoczi, who will talk about how to read the landscape; and April 6 with a field walk on Roxbury Land Trust property with Turoczi.

For more information, call 860-350-2181.