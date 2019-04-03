‘Land and Culture’ series to end

The fifth and final program in the Connecticut Humanities-funded series “Land and Culture” will conclude with a site walk at Mine Hill in Roxbury April 6 at 2 p.m.

Kyle Turoczi, owner of Earthtones Native Plant Nursery in Woodbury, will lead the walk that will show people how to look for and decipher past activities that have occurred on land that now is forested.

From specific species of trees and other plants, to various kinds of land formations, much can be known about what kind of uses people have put to the land in the past.

A joint program with the Roxbury Land Trust, the program will not be specifically about the Roxbury mines.

Space is limited and registration is required by calling 860-350-2181.

Parking will be available at the Roxbury Land Trust offices and at Mine Hill.