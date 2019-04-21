Lamont taps Maryland woman for open regulatory position

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated the former advisor to the chairman of Maryland's utility regulator for a position on Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

The Democrat has tapped Marissa Paslick Gillett of Baltimore to serve as a PURA commissioner. PURA is responsible for regulating the rates and services of electric, natural gas, water and telecommunications utilities in Connecticut.

If confirmed by the General Assembly, Gillett will serve the remainder of the term held by Katie Dykes, who is now commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Gillett worked at the Maryland Public Service Commission from 2011 to 2018, including as a senior advisor to the chairman. She is currently vice president of external relations with the Energy Storage Association, a national trade association representing the energy storage industry.