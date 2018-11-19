Lamont stands by plan to toll only tractor trailer trucks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov.-elect Ned Lamont says he continues to support tolling only big rigs, despite a new study that shows more money can be generated from wider-ranging tolling.

The Democrat said Monday that his position on electronic tolling "is very clear" and his new administration will "focus just on those big tractor-trailer trucks."

Lamont estimates such a move will generate $250 million in revenue. A new Department of Transportation study projects electronic tolls installed on major expressways and parkways for all vehicles would generate $950 million in annual net revenue by 2023, after accounting for operating costs.

That study estimates electronic tolling gantries would be installed every 6.6 miles. Connecticut commuters would receive various discounts.

The trucking association is currently suing the state of Rhode Island over its truck-only tolls.