Lamont signs family medical leave legislation into law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is on track to have a paid family medical leave system in place by 2022.

Advocates and state lawmakers cheered as Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Tuesday that provides most workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a family member, a new child or their own serious health condition.

The program, which begins January 1, 2022, will also cover medical leave needed for organ or bone marrow donations or a qualifying event arising from a family member on active duty.

The weekly benefit will be capped at 60 times the minimum wage or $780 on a $13 minimum wage. It will be $900 when Connecticut's $15-an-hour minimum wage takes effect in 2023.

The program will be funded with a 0.5 percent payroll tax.