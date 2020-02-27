Lamont's chief of staff, architect of toll plan, resigns

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont's chief of staff, who helped develop the governor's ill-fated trucks-only toll plan, has resigned.

Ryan Drajewicz, a former hedge fund executive from Westport’s Bridgewater Associates, is stepping down as part of a planned transition, the governor's office said Thursday. When Lamont became governor last year, Drajewicz agreed to serve for one year.

“I appreciate Ryan’s dedication and service to our state," Lamont said. "He has been an important partner as we began our administration and I thank him for being a partner in our efforts to lead our office.”

Paul Mounds, who has been serving as the state’s chief operating officer, will take over as chief of staff. He will be the first African American to serve in that position.

Drajewicz served as the transition director after Lamont was elected in November 2018. He is credited with helping design the governor's $19.1 billion transportation plan, which included the proposal to impose tolls on trucks.

Lamont dropped that plan last week, expressing frustration with legislative leaders who delayed a vote on the issue.

Lamont has said he plans for now to generate that money instead through state borrowing to help finance his roughly $19 billion 2030 transportation improvement plan.