Lame-duck bills would relax tax credit checks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Provisions in Wisconsin Republicans' lame-duck legislation would relax verification checks for companies vying for state credits.

Current law requires the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to annually verify tax credit recipients' payroll and employment data to ensure the recipients qualify for the breaks. The lame-duck legislation would erase those requirements.

WEDC instead would be required to independently verify a sample of information from tax credit recipients. Companies also would have to send a statement to WEDC attesting to the accuracy of the information they provide.

WEDC Chairman Mark Hogan says the agency can't verify all recipients' information and has been verifying samples for the last three years. He says the lame-duck language simply codifies that practice.

He says the agency has been trying to change the language since earlier this year.