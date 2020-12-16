Lakota-owned bookstore fills void in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A new location in the heart of downtown Rapid City gives Lily Mendoza more space to support education, advocate for other women, and promote Native American books and authors.

Mendoza is the owner of the Bird Cage Book Store and Mercantile, a shop she ran in The Racing Magpie for four years. In October, Mendoza relocated to her own shop at 524 7th St. The new location is a hub from which her family runs a wholesale book business, Dakota West Books LLC, and online resource Word Carrier Trading Post, along with the brick-and-mortar book store and mercantile.

“There aren’t very many Lakota-owned book stores in the state of South Dakota, especially woman-owned, so (this new location) gives me an opportunity to put it out there that we’re here,” Mendoza said. “We really are a family-owned business. … It has been a really good move for us.”

Though online business is busy, Mendoza is trying to create a safe in-person atmosphere for customers, the Rapid City Journal reported. She requires masks in her store. She limits the number of customers inside to allow for social distancing, especially when elderly shoppers are there. Upon request, customers can schedule private shopping times.

“We ship books nationwide, especially with the holidays right now. A lot of people are shopping online and a lot of books we carry they can’t find anywhere else, especially if they’re interested in Native American culture and history,” Mendoza said.

A 30-year resident of the Black Hills, Mendoza learned the book business working in community relations and marketing for Borders. Over time, she saw and filled an unmet need in the industry.

“What I began to see was the need for access to literature on the reservations. I had enough training and skill to go out on my own, so I decided to do Native American book fairs in schools,” Mendoza said.

She launched Word Carrier Trading Post and took book fairs, which she likens to Scholastic book fairs, to reservations.

“Ours was Native American literature. We would go in with thousands of books and teachers could purchase resources for their classrooms. We did that all over the Northern Plains,” Mendoza said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in-person book fairs have stopped but online shopping is booming, Mendoza said.

“Now schools are ordering books and we ship them out,” she said. “Schools getting books into the hands of families is always a good thing.”

At book fairs, Mendoza said people continually asked if she had a book store. Eventually she opened Bird Cage Book Store and Mercantile in Racing Magpie, which houses multiple businesses.

“I really would like to thank (directors and co-owners) Peter Strong and Mary Bordeaux. They gave me the opportunity to fulfill that vision by welcoming me to open a book store at Racing Magpie. As I set up my little corner, it grew,” she said.

In 2018 her family acquired the wholesale business, Dakota West Books LLC, which her son Cameron Ducheneaux owns. Mendoza is the sales representative and office manager for the wholesale business, and her children help her put orders together and make deliveries. The company sells and distributes books to variety of venues such as Crazy Horse Memorial.

“My children and even my little grandchildren are learning the business and they’re very well educated on literature as well,” Mendoza said.

An aspect of the wholesale business she’s especially proud of is the ability to print out-of-print books on demand, and sell them to large and small distributors

The Bird Cage Book Store and Mercantile gives Mendoza a place to promote causes she’s passionate about. Mendoza is active in the Red Ribbon Skirt Society, which raises awareness and offers support to families of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“The space was big enough to house the Center for Healing, which is part of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society,” Mendoza said. “We have 83 red dresses we hang, and it also gave us the opportunity to visually educate people in our community, especially people walking by. When people come in during tourist season so they can look and see what this is about. It’s important to educate people.”

Next to the Circle of Healing room, Mendoza is creating an Indigenous women’s art gallery. Her daughter is among the artists whose work is showcased there.

“I’ve already started hanging some pieces,” she said. “Those pieces are to look at and educate people about the amount of talented Indigenous women we do have, and then eventually we’ll be moving into selling pieces.”

Mendoza believes in supporting other women entrepreneurs and uses her shop for that, as well.

“One of the things I’ve wanted to do is create a space for women’s cottage industries, so the (downtown location) allowed me to purchase items from women at a good rate and resell those items in my store. I have ribbon skirts and shirts, beautiful decorations made by local women, and masks,” she said.