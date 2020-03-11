Lake property near city drinking water source conserved

AUBURN, N.H. (AP) — A 77-acre property on Lake Massabesic has been conserved through efforts of the Manchester Water Works and the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.

The property provides a forested buffer to the lake. The wooded property and nearly 5 acres of wetlands serve to trap nutrients and sediment running off Route 28 from draining into the lake. Much of it supports Appalachian oak-pine forest and hemlock-beech-oak-pine forest.

Lake Massabesic is the surface water drinking source for over 165,000 residents in Manchester and surrounding communities.

“Providing clean, high-quality drinking water is a primary goal for the city," Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “By preserving our natural resources and guaranteeing this land will not be developed, Manchester Water Works and the Forest Society are ensuring our water quality will remain pristine for future generations.”

Last year, Manchester Water Works and the Forest Society jointly conserved 1,942 acres surrounding Tower Hill Pond in Candia and Hooksett. That's part of the 8,000 acres the Manchester Water Works owns and manages.