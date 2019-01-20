Lake ferry crossing closed during storm

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says Charlotte-Essex, New York, ferry is not running due to strong winds during the snowstorm.

The company says the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh, New York, crossing will remain open on Sunday.

A major winter storm that covered a large swath of the U.S. has made its way into northern New England where it's expected to drop a total of up to 2 feet of snow in some areas.