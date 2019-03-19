Lake Zurich park with century-old trees to become arboretum

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) — The northwestern Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich is taking a barely used park and turning it into an arboretum.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that 8-acre (3.2-hectare) Kuechmann Park will become Kuechmann Arboretum on Wednesday at a rededication ceremony. The park doesn't have a ball field or playground but it does have many impressive, old trees. More than 50 of the park's trees are more than a century old. The oldest tree in the park is about 275 years old.

The village plans to install a new, accessible walking path with informational signs and kiosks. There also will be stops along the path with small play structures for children. Lake Zurich assistant village manager Kyle Kordell says the work should be done by next year.

