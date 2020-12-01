Lake Cumberland visitors' center takes COVID-related action

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The Lake Cumberland visitors' center is accepting visitors by appointment only through the end of 2020 as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

The public is asked to call the visitors' center to make an appointment before traveling to its location in Somerset, the corps said. The number is 606-679-6337, and people can call between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

“We are temporarily making appointments to safeguard our staff and visitors as coronavirus cases have been on the rise locally,” said Jonathan Friedman, Lake Cumberland resource manager. “The public can call, and if prompted, leave a message. One of our staff members will call back and make arrangements.”

The visitors' center plans to reassess its appointment policy at the end of December 2020, the corps said.

___

