Lake Champlain gets $4 million increase in federal funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Efforts to clean up Lake Champlain will be getting $8 million in federal funding, an increase of $4 million over the last fiscal year.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced the funding on Monday. Leahy, the vice chairman of of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the additional $4 million will go toward projects that reduce phosphorus runoff from both farm land and developed land.

Some of the funding would be distributed in grants to prevent sewer overflows and reduce storm water runoff. Funding will also be used for U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs and for additional engineering and technical assistance related to them.

The remaining $4 million will pay for ongoing work, such as water quality monitoring, sea lamprey and invasive species control and studying the flood impact.