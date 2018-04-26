Ladies Night Out slated at rehab center

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center will present its sixth annual Ladies Night Out Spring Fling April 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the event at the 30 Park Lane East center will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Local, handmade crafters and product vendors such as Honeywicks Candles, Gypsy Jewelry, Posh, The Feeling Loco Project and others will be on hand to sell their products.

Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served, a drawing for door prizes will be offered and valet parking will be available.

A donation of $5 per person is suggested.

Alzheimer’s affects about 5.3 million people and is ranked the sixth leading cause of death.

The event is sponsored in part by Chestnut Grove, Cramer & Anderson, New Milford Hospital and the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association.

C andlewood has been providing award winning care in the Litchfield County area for more than 40 years.

The center offers a broad range of health care services, including, but not limited to, post-acute care, short-term inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing.

The facility also has a 42-bed secure unit dedicated to supporting those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive conditions.