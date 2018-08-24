Lack of food, water prompts wild horse roundup in Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Federal land managers are beginning an emergency roundup of wild horses in an area of eastern Nevada because there's not enough water and forage to support the animals.

The Bureau of Land Management said Friday that the horses will be gathered in the area of Boone Springs. No helicopters will be used as part of the effort. Hay and water will instead be used to draw the horses to a temporary corral.

The agency plans to gather and remove about 300 wild horses.

Officials say there's little water in the area. They described the location as remote, saying the roads are not passable for a water tender.

As the drought across the American Southwest has persisted, federal land managers also have begun emergency roundups in the desert areas of Utah.