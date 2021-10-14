LSU removes French Studies chair after assault lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has removed the chair of its Department of French Studies a week after six women with connections to the university filed a lawsuit accusing the university of doing too little to address allegations of sexual harassment and assault against a French graduate student, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Adelaide Russo was removed “effective immediately,” according to an email that LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences Dean Troy Blanchard sent to colleagues and obtained by the The Advocate. Russo remains an LSU professor but is on sabbatical.