LA police to release video after killing teen bystander STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 4:42 p.m.
1 of15 A votive candle and flowers are left for a teen who was fatally shot at a department store in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The coroner's office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police the day before, when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. Richard Vogel/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 A woman wipes her eye as police officers investigate the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store as part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Los Angeles Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Stacy Spell, second from left, speaks in a press conference at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store — part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Police officers work near a broken glass door at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store — part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A police officer works behind a broken glass door at the scene where two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a Burlington store — part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief has pledged to release video Monday of a shooting last week where a 14-year-old girl was killed when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.
Police also fatally shot the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, and Elena Lopez.