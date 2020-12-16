LA police commission rules fatal shooting violated policy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission ruled Tuesday that the first four shots fired by a police officer during a fatal incident in April were justified, while the last two were not and violated the department's policy.
LAPD Officer Toni McBride shot and killed Daniel Hernandez, 38, on April 22 in South Los Angeles. Officers were responding to a multi-vehicle collision when Hernandez emerged from the wreck with a box cutter. Video shows that McBride repeatedly told Hernandez to drop the box cutter as he came toward her and then shot him six times in seconds.