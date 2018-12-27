LA park remains ID'd as missing woman with Alzheimer's

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial skeletal remains found on a Los Angeles hillside have been identified as those of a 56-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who vanished more than two years ago.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office website says, however, the cause of Nancy Paulikas' death is undetermined.

The Manhattan Beach resident disappeared in 2016, while visiting the Los Angeles County Museum of Art with her husband, Kirk Moody.

Paulikas was last seen by surveillance cameras as she walked on nearby streets.

Moody said in an email to the Southern California News Group that police informed him Wednesday that DNA testing of a skull and ribs found in Fossil Ridge Park were matched to Paulikas.

The skull was found during a brush fire on March 11, 2017. The ribs were found this year.