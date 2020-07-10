LA nursing home accused of dumping patients amid virus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors accuse a nursing home of illegally “dumping” old and disabled residents onto the street and into homes that are not equipped to care for them in order to increase profits amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The “sustained” and “intentional” misconduct by Lakeview Terrace skilled nursing facility comes as nursing homes have an incentive to dump long-term residents to make room for COVID-19 patients, for whom they are paid much more, City Attorney Mike Feuer wrote in a lawsuit filed this week.

“This creates an incentive for nursing homes to seek out residents with higher rates of reimbursement and ‘churn’ residents by any means possible,” Feuer wrote.

The administrator of Lakeview Terrace, DJ Weaver, denied the allegations and wrote in an email to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that “we intend to vigorously fight (these) allegations in court. Due to patient privacy, we cannot address specific cases.”

In one instance an 88-year old man with dementia was transferred from the nursing home to a boarding house and was later found wandering the streets profoundly confused a day later, according to the court filing.

Another resident with HIV who was dumped on the street instead of being provided the hospice care he needed wound up cowering in a friend’s backyard, hoping that would keep him safe from the pandemic, the complaint said.

Under Medicare’s new guidelines nursing homes are paid substantially more for new patients, especially in the first few weeks of their stay. So COVID-19 patients can bring in more than $800 per day, according to nursing home administrators and medical directors interviewed by the Times.

By contrast, facilities collect as little as $200 per day for long-term patients with dementia, the newspaper said.

Lakeview Terrace, which has the lowest possible quality rating from Medicare, has a troubled history. Last year the city attorney filed a complaint that accused the facility of patient dumping, failure to provide residents with necessary care, failure to protect their safety and failure to maintain accurate and complete medical records.

The home’s administrators agreed to pay $600,000 as part of that settlement, $150,000 of which would cover the cost of an independent monitor. The home appeared to cooperate at first, Feuer said in an interview with the Times, but after COVID-19 arrived all outside visitors were barred from the building, including the monitor. That’s when the situation deteriorated rapidly, Feuer said.

Now, the city is seeking financial penalties of more than $1 million and the appointment of a special master to oversee the home, Feuer told the newspaper.

Nursing homes have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus. Lakeview Terrace, a 99-bed facility, has had at least 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff and at least eight deaths due to the disease, according to county health department records.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.