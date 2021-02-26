LA firefighters rely on axe, luck to free Woods from crash

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — With short, sure strokes of a flathead axe, firefighter Cole Gomoll methodically chopped along the edge of the SUV’s broken windshield as golf icon Tiger Woods — tangled up in his seatbelt and covered in a sheet to avoid shards of glass — waited in shock inside the mangled wreck.
When Gomoll had cut a long, continuous line to the end of the glass, he and another Los Angeles County firefighter peeled back the windshield. The 6-lb (2.7-kilogram), 36-inch-long (91-centimeter-long) axe went down, and the backboard was swapped in.