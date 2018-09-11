LA Japanese American museum gets $525K gift from member

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles says it has received a gift of more than $525,000 from a member who died last year.

The downtown museum announced Tuesday that the donation from of Setsuko Oka will go toward exhibitions and programs focused on Japanese artistic and cultural heritage in the United States.

City News Service says a plaque honoring Oka's parents also will be placed at the museum, per the terms of her bequest.

Oka became a member in 1993, a year after the museum was founded.

Its exhibitions cover more than 130 years of Japanese-American history through artifacts, textiles, art, photographs, and oral histories.