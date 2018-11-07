https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/LA-House-6-Cnty-13367117.php
LA-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Louisiana by parish in
the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Dewitt
|Graham
|Graves
|Saizan
|Ascension
|53
|53
|5,080
|750
|26,932
|1,962
|Assumption
|17
|17
|695
|83
|3,223
|225
|EBtnRouge
|235
|235
|34,302
|2,252
|75,667
|12,134
|EFeliciana
|11
|11
|647
|71
|2,429
|275
|Iberville
|15
|15
|832
|81
|2,701
|416
|Lafourche
|41
|41
|2,849
|379
|12,117
|881
|Livingston
|79
|79
|2,777
|684
|36,200
|1,684
|Pt Coupe
|28
|28
|1,484
|187
|6,479
|1,509
|StCharles
|15
|15
|1,235
|206
|4,569
|461
|StHelena
|9
|9
|1,175
|62
|1,288
|586
|StJohnBapt
|11
|11
|1,216
|104
|2,349
|380
|Terrebonne
|37
|37
|1,907
|326
|8,824
|650
|WBatonRge
|16
|16
|879
|69
|3,724
|456
|Totals
|567
|567
|55,078
|5,254
|186,502
|21,619
AP Elections 11-07-2018 00:14
View Comments