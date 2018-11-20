LA Fire Department video shows wildfire helicopter rescue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department has released video of one of its helicopter crews rescuing people from a mountain peak as a huge wildfire bore down last week.

The video was recorded Nov. 9 as LAFD Air Operations pilots David Nordquist and Joel Smith battled the Woolsey Fire, which was raging through the Santa Monica Mountains toward Malibu.

The crew was making a water drop when it was requested to divert to Castro Peak to rescue two people. They headed that way despite dwindling fuel.

With smoke darkening the sky, they hunted for a landing spot among antenna towers, service buildings, vehicles and vegetation.

They finally found a spot among brush. Smith jumped out and returned with three people and two dogs.

Nordquist then lifted off in search of fuel.