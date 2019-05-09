Kyodo: Ghosn loses appeal to contact wife while out on bail

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has rejected an appeal from the lawyers of Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn over bail conditions that forbid him to freely contact his wife.

The Kyodo News service reported Thursday the Tokyo District Court rejected the appeal filed earlier in the day. The report could not be immediately confirmed.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Shin Kukimoto said Thursday limiting contact with Carole Ghosn was "an absolute necessity" because of risks of tampering with evidence. He also expressed outrage over Ghosn's release.

Ghosn was arrested in November on allegations of financial misconduct. He was released in March on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail, but re-arrested April 4. He was released April 25 on 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bail.

Ghosn says he is innocent.