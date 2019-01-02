Kyl reflects on lesson learned from Kavanaugh hearings

PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl says Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings should teach senators that they have to take special effort to avoid making such hearings appear too political.

Kyl has filled the seat previously held by the late Sen. John McCain for the last four months, but his resignation was effective Monday.

Before Gov. Doug Ducey appointed him to the seat, Kyl helped guide Kavanaugh's nomination in the Senate.

Kyl says Kavanaugh's confirmation didn't give the public encouragement in how the Senate does its business, though he maintains it ended as it should with Kavanaugh taking a seat on the nation's highest court.

Ducey has appointed Martha McSally to the seat.

She will be sworn in on Thursday.

