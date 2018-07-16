Democratic reps say Trump summit 'troubling,' 'shameful'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Democratic congressional delegation used words like "troubling" and "shameful" to describe President Donald Trump's decision Monday to question his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Russia was to blame for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

"Never did I think we would see the president of the United States blame our own country for attacks by an adversary on the very foundation of our democracy," Sen. Maggie Hassan said. She said Congress must come together to hold Russia accountable.

Trump, who met with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, declined the chance to denounce Putin for the interference efforts, which U.S. intelligence agencies insisted they occurred, including hacking of Democratic emails, the subject of last week's indictment of 12 Russians.

"It's troubling that President Trump puts the word of President Putin above that our own intelligence agencies," Rep. Annie Kuster said, adding, "The president of the United States is in a unique position to stand up to President Putin and instead Trump is projecting weakness on the global stage."

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said it's shameful that Trump can't bring himself to confront the attacks. "Instead, he chose to vilify the men and women of our intelligence community," she said.

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter called for Trump to step down "and spare our people a drawn-out ordeal." She said President Richard Nixon did so "for far less."