Kushner, Blumenthal to talk in Bridgewater

The Western CT Civic Action group will hold a community conversation, “The 2020 Presidential Election” What’s at Stake? At the Federal Level? Here in Connecticut? What Matters to You?,” Nov. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bridgewater Congregational Church at 10 Clapboard Road.

Guest speakers will include State Senator Julie Kushner and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

For more information and RSVP, email westernctcivicaction@gmail.com.