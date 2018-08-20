Kroeger art
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
The Sherman Library is presenting an exhibit of works by Herbert Kroeger through Aug. 22. Above is Kroeger’s “Yellow Maples on Lake,” an acrylic on canvas.
