Krebs-Pearl releases ‘What’s a Nice Dog Like You Doing in a Place Like This?’

Ruth Krebs-Pearl of New Milford has announced the release of her first book, "What's a Nice Dog Like You Doing in a Place Like This?"

A local resident has announced the publication of her book, “What’s a Nice Dog Like You Doing in a Place Like This?”

Ruth Krebs-Pearl of New Milford has written many essays and op-ed pieces for local newspapers, most of them regarding animals, and released her first book last month.

The 192-page book was published by Arkett Publishing. It costs $14.97 and is available through the author, publisher and Amazon and at local bookstores.

The book is a memoir tribute to many of the dogs and cats that impacted Krebs-Pearl’s life and her journey of pet advocacy.

All profits from the book will be donated to Pet Assistance, Inc. to benefit pets whose owners cannot afford emergency and urgent veterinary care.

The true stories featured in the book cover the past 49 years over which Krebs-Pearl has been involved in helping animals.

She demonstrates the progress in the treatment of animals over the years, but nevertheless still has concern for their future.

Krebs-Pearl was born and grew up in Newark, N.J., and lived in New Rochelle, N.Y., for 24 years, where she raised her three children and got involved in humane work.

In 1990, she moved to New Milford. She resides with two dogs, two horses and a barn cat.

In 1973, she co-founded Pet Assistance, Inc. with a friend.

For more information, visit Pet Assistance Inc. at www.petassistanceinc.org or email ruthpearl.petassistance@gmail.com.