Krasne to visit Gunn library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a conversation with Washington resident Diana Varlay and Kent author Betty Krasne about Krasne’s book “The Good Life?” Oct. 15.

The 6:30 p.m. program at the Wykeham Road library will discuss the book, which is set in fictional Lynnfield in Northwest Connecticut, against the backdrop of 1980s excess.

The story is a blend of characters - some “weekenders” and some locals - who start off as strangers and become connected in unexpected ways as the narrative unfolds.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.