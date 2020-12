Kent Memorial Library will hold its last fall book discussion group via ZoomDec. 17.

The discussion will be led by Betty Krasne, Ph.D., and run from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

“A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton will be explored at this meeting.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or call 860-927-3761.