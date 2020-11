Krasne to lead book talk

Kent Memorial Library will hold its last fall book discussion group via ZoomDec. 17.

The discussion will be led by Betty Krasne, Ph.D., and run from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

“A Kind of Freedom” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton will be explored at this meeting.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org or call 860-927-3761.