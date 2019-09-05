Krasne to give talk in Kent

Kent Memorial Library will present a book talk and signing with local author Betty Krasne Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at town hall on Kent Green Boulevard.

Books will be available to purchase.

In the book, set against a background of 1980s excess in America, two men come into conflict as they pursue opposite routes through the boom times. It is through the women in their lives that events become increasingly a conflict between trust and deceit.

As their lives intersect, a sudden death and its aftermath compel the characters on a collision course that reroutes them all.

For more information, call 860-927-3761.