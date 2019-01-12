Kodiak officials say some city tsunami sirens not working

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Kodiak officials say nearly half of the city's aging tsunami warning sirens are not working.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports city manager Mike Tvenge made the disclosure this week at a City Council work session.

Five of the city's 12 sirens are inoperable, including one near the harbor master's office.

At the meeting, council members discussed maintenance options and the possibility of replacing the sirens.

Later in the week, the council added a funding request to a capital improvements project list, making it the No. 2 priority.

Tvenge says most of the sirens were installed in the early 1980s. The original sirens were installed in the early 1950s and 1960s, with one still operable.