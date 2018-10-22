Knitters, crocheters sought for project

The New Milford Public Library Knit Wits invite all knitters and crocheters to participate in its annual community service project through March 31.

This year, hats, mittens, scarves, and lap blankets will be donated to the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

Details can be obtained at the Main Street library.

For more information, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2 and ask for Jody.