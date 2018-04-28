Knitters, crocheters sought for project

The New Milford Public Library Knit Wits will hold its annual community service project through April 30.

Knitters and crocheters are invited to participate to make scarves that will be sent to U.S. service members deployed overseas.

The scarves will be distributed to the troops through an organization called Operation Gratitude.

Information about the project can be picked up at the circulation desk.

All items can be delivered to the Main Street library any time before April 30.

For more information, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.