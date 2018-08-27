Knights to sponsor special events

The Knights of Columbus in New Milford will offer two events Sept. 8.

A soccer challenge penalty kick competition will be held rain or shine at 9 a.m. at the New Milford High School soccer fields.

The free event is open to girls and boys ages 9 through 14.

Proof of age must be shown and a parent or guardian must be present to sign the registration form.

In addition, a cornhole competition fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. at the Connecticut Sports Arena on Still River Drive.

The indoor event is for adults only.

The cost is $60 per team of two.

Participants should bring their board and bags.

Warm ups will be at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. start to win a cash prize for first, second and third place.