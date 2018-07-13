Knights to sponsor corn hole tourney

The Knights of Columbus in New Milford will hold a corn hole tournament for adults July 14 at Connecticut Sports Arena on Still River Drive.

Warmups will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. start.

First to 21 cancellation scoring will be used, and double elimination will take place.

A cash prize will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Registration is available at www.ctsportsarena.com or by calling 860-799-6000.

The cost is $60 per team. Participants should bring their own board.

Food and drink will be available to purchase.