Knights to sponsor corn hole tourney
The Knights of Columbus in New Milford will hold a corn hole tournament for adults July 14 at Connecticut Sports Arena on Still River Drive.
Warmups will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. start.
First to 21 cancellation scoring will be used, and double elimination will take place.
A cash prize will be awarded for first, second and third place.
Registration is available at www.ctsportsarena.com or by calling 860-799-6000.
The cost is $60 per team. Participants should bring their own board.
Food and drink will be available to purchase.
