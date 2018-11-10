Kmart to close its last store in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Attention Kmart shoppers: You will soon have to leave Chicago to find one of our stores.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the only remaining Kmart within the city limits is closing down.

The Sears-owned store in the Avondale neighborhood on the city's West Side is expected to begin a clearance sale late next week. The Kmart is one of 142 Sears and Kmart stores that are expected to close as a result of Sears filing for bankruptcy last month.

Chicago's last Sears store, located at Six Corners in Portage Park, closed over the summer.