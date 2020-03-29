Klondike Derby

Scouts from New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31, from left to right, Chris Gardner, Aidan Coffey, PJ Passero, Malachi Caldwell, Ben Agnor, Nicky Blaine, Daniel Vrba, Thomas Setear, James Galbraith and Zachary Caldwell are shown during the February event.

Several New Milford Boy Scout Troops recently participated in the annual Klondike Derby for the region. Troops 31 and 158 were among the local troops that attended the event held at Mohawk Reservation in Goshen.