Klobuchar raises $1M within 48 hours of launching 2020 bid

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar wipes snow from her hair after announcing she is running for president of the United States, at Boom Island Park, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. Klobuchar joined the growing group of Democrats jostling to be president and positioned herself as the most prominent Midwestern candidate in the field, as her party tries to win back voters in a region that helped put Donald Trump in the White House.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign says the Democrat raised more than $1 million in the 48 hours after launching her presidential bid.

Klobuchar kicked off her candidacy Sunday during a snowy rally in Minneapolis. Her campaign says the money was raised from "online and grassroots supporters."

She is one of the few Democrats running for the presidency who has voluntarily released early fundraising figures.

California Sen. Kamala Harris did better than Klobuchar when she launched her campaign last month. She raised an eye-popping $1.5 million online in the first 24 hours, collecting an average donation of $37 from more than 38,000 people.

Fundraisers say the ability to raise small-dollar contributions online will be crucial during the Democratic primary, which could top 20 candidates.