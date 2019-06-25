Klemm lists only U.S. house by Ai Weiwei

Luxury real estate firm Klemm Real Estate, which has offices in the Litchfield Hills, has listed the only house in the United States designed by provocative Chinese artist Ai Weiwei.

The modernist home in Taghkanic, N.Y., was designed in collaboration with Swiss firm HFF Architects and completed in 2006.

It has an asking price of $5,250,000.

The property consists of 37-plus Western-facing acres with major views and total privacy.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is four connected modules clad with corrugated metal on the exterior with soft gypsum wood panels on the interior.

The metallic design is inspired by the agricultural sheds commonly seen on farms in the area.

Along with the 3,500 square foot main house, Weiwei & HFF were also commissioned to design a unique Y-shaped guest house that includes one/two bedrooms, plus studio and gallery space.

The gated property also has a lap pool placed amidst the pasture.

“Rarely does such an extraordinary modern home come to the market,” said Graham Klemm, president of the firm and listing broker of the property. “This is truly one of a kind. This is livable art.”

Ai Weiwei is a world-famous contemporary artist, activist, blogger, poet, film-maker and provocateur.

Best known for large art installations globally, he is the director of the acclaimed film “Human Flow.”

He is also known for his collaboration with architects Herzog & de Meuron on the 2008 Summer Olympics Beijing National Stadium, “The Bird’s Nest.”

Klemm Real Estate has offices in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon.

For more information, call 860-488-6635.