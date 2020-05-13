Klemm earns top market share

Luxury real estate firm Klemm Real Estate, which has offers in the Litchfield Hills, has announced it ended the first quarter of 2020 with the number one market share throughout Litchfield County among all brokers.

Klemm handled 100 percent of all sales above $2 million countywide and all of the top four sales countywide from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2020.

Peter Klemm is ranked as the number one sales agent by dollar volume in Litchfield County so far in 2020 with his mother and firm founder, Carolyn Klemm, ranking at number two.

Additionally, Klemm Real Estate leads the luxury rental market in Litchfield County, handling over 50 percent of the rental transaction dollars throughout Litchfield County.

Firm co-owner Peter Klemm is the number one rental agent so far this year and his brother Graham Klemm is a close second.

“We are seeing unprecedented luxury property demand as many New Yorkers seek refuge and we’re optimistic for our market for the remainder of 2020 and beyond,” said Graham Klemm.

Klemm Real Estate has offices located in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon.

Staffed by 40 associates serving Litchfield County for nearly 35 years.

For more information, contact Graham Klemm at 860-488-6635 or g@klemmrealestate.com.