Klemm earns Five Star Award

Klemm Real Estate, which has offices throughout the Litchfield Hills, has been presented a Five Star Award for Real Estate Agency Single Office for USA and Connecticut.

Klemm competed against a number of worldwide real estate professionals to receive the recognition.

The awards were given out virtually Nov. 10 during the Red Carpet Awards presentation.

The International Property Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts.

Judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

This year, entries received from across the USA, Canada, Caribbean and Central and South America were assessed by members of a judging panel over four separate sessions.

The awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe.

Since 1995, they have celebrated the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

“We are very honored to be among this select group of leading international real estate companies yet again,” said Graham Klemm,president of Klemm Real Estate.

Klemm Real Estate has offices in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/Salisbury and Sharon.