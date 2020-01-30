Klemm closes 2019 with record sales

Klemm Real Estate, which has offices in the Litchfield Hills, has announced it ended 2019 with the number one market share in the million dollar-plus in Litchfield County.

Klemm handled the top six sales in Litchfield County and the top five sales in Washington.

The highest sale county-wide was listed and sold by Klemm for $6.25 million in Washington.

Additionally, Klemm sold the two highest sales 2019 in Sharon and the top five sales in Warren.

Further, Klemm handled the highest sales in Roxbury, Warren, Sharon, Washington and Southbury.

The agency also handled the top four sales on Lake Waramaug in 2019.

Peter Klemm, co-owner of Klemm Real Estate, who is ranked as the number one agent in Connecticut for 2018 based on his annual sales volume, has once again sold more real estate than any other agent statewide for 2019.

Peter sold over $90,000,000 worth of real estate and also brought more million dollar-plus buyers to Litchfield County than any other agent during 2019.

“We are proud that our family-run firm consistently dominates the luxury market throughout Northwest Connecticut year after year,” said Graham Klemm. “And we have more top-10 agents in Litchfield County than any other firm.”

Klemm Real Estate has offices located in Washington Depot, Woodbury, Litchfield, Roxbury, Lakeville/ Salisbury and Sharon.

For more information, call 860-488-6635.