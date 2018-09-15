Kleisner to be honored in Roxbury

The Roxbury Congregational Church will celebrate Sandy Kleisner, minister of music, for her 20 years of service and dedication to the church Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Kleisner assumes many roles in the church, including picking the music for Sunday services and playing that music, directing the choir, playing for weddings, memorial services and more, presenting concerts, arranging for special music when needed and more.