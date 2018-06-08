https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Klein-to-give-health-talk-12970303.php
Klein to give health talk
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program about ways to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease through lifestyle choices and holistic methods June 8 at 7 p.m.
Dr. Arthur Klein of Family First Chiropractic and Wellness Center in New Milford will be the guest speaker for the program at the Main Street library.
For more information, call 860-354-6937.
