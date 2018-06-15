Kitten adoption event on tap

Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford will hold a kitten adoption event, “Cats and Cartoons at Throwbacks” June 16 from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will be held Throwbacks Collectibles & More at 116 Danbury Road, in the TJ Maxx and Staples plaza on Route 7 South.

Individuals are invited to meet and adopt kittens, or make a donation to the rescue group.

Giveaways and door prizes will be offered.