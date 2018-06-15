https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Kitten-adoption-event-on-tap-12990470.php
Kitten adoption event on tap
Published 12:00 am, Friday, June 15, 2018
Wells Valley Cat Rescue in New Milford will hold a kitten adoption event, “Cats and Cartoons at Throwbacks” June 16 from noon to 3 p.m.
The event will be held Throwbacks Collectibles & More at 116 Danbury Road, in the TJ Maxx and Staples plaza on Route 7 South.
Individuals are invited to meet and adopt kittens, or make a donation to the rescue group.
Giveaways and door prizes will be offered.
