Kissinger to visit Kent library

Kent Memorial Library in Kent will present a book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger, the 56th Secretary of State, Nov. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Kissinger will sign copies of the recently published book “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership,” written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger.

Kissinger is chairman of Kissinger Associates, Inc., an international consulting firm.

The book will be available to purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.